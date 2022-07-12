Search

Colleagues honour Midland Tribune Editor on 40th anniversary

Reporter:

Damian Moran

12 Jul 2022 11:07 AM

Colleagues from the Midland Tribune and Tullamore Tribune together with retired staff members gathered in the County Arms Hotel in Birr on Friday night last to honour the Editor of the Midland Tribune, John O'Callaghan who recently marked his 40th anniversary working at the Tribune.

The milestone in John's career was actually reached last year but due to Covid restrictions at the time it was not possible to organise a function.

John began work in the Midland Tribune in the Summer of 1981 having completed his studies at the School of Journalism in the College of Commerce, Rathmines. Every best wish is extended to John on this happy occasion.

Pictured above at the celebratory dinner (l. to r.) are Veronica Smith, Gearoid Keegan, Derek Fanning, Eileen McDowell, John O'Callaghan, Mary Horan, Alison Dalzell, Phyllis Byrne, Darren Keegan and Ger Scully.

