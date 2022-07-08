Parked car vandalised in early hours of the morning in Offaly town
A parked car has been vandalised in the early hours of the morning in an Offaly town.
A car parked in Cappaneale, Birr was vandalised in the early hours of Monday morning, July 4.
The incident happened at 2am.
The Gardai said a metal gallon drum was left beside the vehicle, which perhaps indicated a failed attempt to siphon diesel from the car.
