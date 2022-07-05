Green light for telecommunications tower at GAA club in Offaly. FILE PIC
Offaly County Council has given the green light for the construction of a telecommunications tower at a GAA club in the county.
Cignal Infrastructure has been given the go ahead to construct the 24 metre high tower at Erin Rovers GAA Club in Pullough.
The multi-user lattice tower will carry antenna and dishes and will be enclosed behind a 2.4 metre high palisade fence.
According to the plans, it will be located behind the goals and ball stops at one end of the pitch.
Planning permission was granted with six conditions attached.
