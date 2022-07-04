Offaly fan getting over All Ireland defeat with ring side seat at Wimbeldon
One Offaly fan has found the ideal way to get over All Ireland defeat with a ring side seat at Wimbeldon.
The man, resplendent in his Offaly jersey and a rather fetching hat, has a prime seat at Centre Court in Wimbeldon today.
He was spotted on the BBC's coverage of the event watching Australian Nick Kyrgios take on American Brandon Nakashima.
It's not the first time the Offaly jersey has appeared at Wimbeldon or other places you might not expect to see it!!!
