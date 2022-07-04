Busy road between two Offaly towns to close for three days for works this week

Busy Offaly road to close for two days for works this week
A busy road between two Offaly towns is to close for three days for works this week.
The R439 Birr to Banagher Road will close between Cappaneale and Clondallow from Monday to Wednesday this week for works.
Local diversions will be in place for the duration of the works.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.
