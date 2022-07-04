Speeding in Offaly towns described as 'horrendous' and 'dangerous'

A local councillor said speeding has become a big issue in Banagher, during the June meeting of Birr Municipal District.

“I have had a number of complaints about speeding in recent weeks,” Cllr Claire Claffey told the meeting. “Can we do speed surveys please to assess the problem? I've had complaints from members of the public about speeding at Banagher bridge and in Banagher Marina.

“But it's not just in Banagher. I've also had complaints about speeding on the Birr Road in Cloghan; and Moorpark Street in Birr.”

Cllr Claffey pointed out that last year the ramps were taken away from Banagher Marina and this has had a very negative effect. She said it was the boy racers themselves who removed the ramps.

“We in Banagher Tidy Towns were recently doing work on the fairy garden which is on the right hand side of the marina and the speeding by the boy racers was horrendous. It's loud, dangerous and unpleasant.”

With this in mind she also welcomed the creation of a pedestrian crossing at St Rynagh's National School, which has made things safer for pupils attending the National School.

Cllr John Leahy said there's also a problem with Heavy Goods Vehicles passing Rath National School. “For a small out of the way place, there are in fact quite a few HGVs driving through there, sometimes at an intimidating speed. We need to make the situation safer there.”