Man charged with producing a knife in the course of a dispute in Offaly
OFFALY state solicitor Sandra Mahon applied to have a man returned for trial to the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court at last week's sitting of the district court.
Glen O’Brien, aged 37 of 4, Railway View, Clara appeared at Tullamore district court charged with producing a Stanley knife in the course of a dispute and with assault causing harm at Kilmucklin Clara on a date unknown between July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2021.
Glen Stacey O'Brien served Mr O’Brien with the book of evidence at last Wednesday’s sitting.
His solicitor Donal Farrelly applied for legal aid as he said Mr O’Brien was on a small salary.
There were no objections to bail on the same terms as those previously set by the court.
He was remanded on bail on his own bond of €200 and will appear at the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on July 19, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.