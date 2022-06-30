Offaly school questions delay in providing new building

A GAELSCOIL in Birr has questioned why it is taking so long to provide them with a new school.

Gaelscoil na Laochra opened its doors in 2015 as the first multi denominational, co-educational school in Co. Offaly. The patronage and ethos of the school was chosen by the people of Birr and its surrounding areas following a consultation process by the Department of Education. A new school was promised; however, no physical school building has materialised.

Planning was in place for a disused building in the centre of Birr town since 2015, however, delay after delay has meant that this planning has expired. Now the school’s patron, An Foras Patrúnachta, and the Board of Management of the school have been notified that a green field site just off the N52 has been acquired for the school. The school has been in temporary accommodation since it opened in 2015 and they are currently located in Sandymount Haven. They must vacate this property by June 2023 and therefore time is of the essence for ensuring appropriate accommodation is provided for the school on the new site.

The Board of Management is calling on the Minister for Education to ensure appropriate accommodation is in place for the pupils and teachers of the school for September 2023. Many other schools in the area have received extensions, new facilities and some even new buildings. Why the delay for Gaelscoil na Laochra, they have asked?