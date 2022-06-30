New 12 classroom building planned for Offaly School of Special Education

NEWS that plans for a new school building are now formulated and should be in place in the next few years has been welcomed by the staff and board of management of the Offaly School of Special Education in Tullamore.

The school was established in the year 2000 and has been in rented accommodation ever since. The proposed site for the replacement school is situated off Collins Lane in Tullamore.

The new school building will be spread over two levels and will comprise of 12 classrooms, a multi-sensory room, a general library and resource area, a living skills room, an art room, an occupational therapist, physiotherapist and exercise room plus a clinician room for visiting clinicians, to name but some of the planned accommodation.

The new school will enable Offaly School of Special Education to meet the increasing demand for places, which regrettably they are unable to do, in their present location.

The school will stay in its current building at Kilcruttin Business Park, Tullamore during the construction phase and will move to the new building on completion.