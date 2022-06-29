'Jaws' for darts exhibition in Offaly village's pub

Colin “Jaws” Lloyd
A DARTS exhibition with former world number one darts player Colin “Jaws” Lloyd takes place next Sunday, July 3.
The exhibition is a charity fundraiser for Kilcavan GAA and in The High Chaparral in Geashill at 6pm. Colin is a two times major event PDC winner.
There is no cover charge on the night and if anyone is interested in playing a leg of darts against Colin then they should contact The High Chaparral before Sunday.
There will also be a raffle on the night to win some great prizes. All funds on the night will be donated to Kilcavan GAA.
