Man in court after 'shocking and nasty' theft from elderly man in Portarlington

A man who tried to steal a wallet from an 87 year-old man in Portarlington was given a suspended prison sentence.

Ned Stokes, 61, of 2 The Villas, Granby Road, Carlow admitted trying to steal the wallet containing €200 from the elderly man at Patrick Street, Portarlington on December 2 last.

Sgt Mark Daly told Portlaoise District Court the defendant had “stopped an elderly man who was sweeping his path” and “tried to take the elderly man’s wallet from his pocket.” He said the incident was captured on “excellent” quality CCTV footage. Sgt Daly said the defendant had 97 previous convictions, the earliest of which dated back to 1983.

A Barrister for the accused said her client has psychological issues and was orphaned at the age of 12. He is a diabetic and his wife was in court to support him. She said the man has also brought €1,000 to court by way of compensation.

Judge Patricia Cronin said “it is a shocking offence. It is nasty. Thankfully the injured party noticed what was going on.” She said “I imagine at 87 years of age this would have caused shock to the injured party,” she added.

Judge Cronin imposed a four month prison sentence which she suspended for 12 months. She ordered that the €1,000 be delivered to the injured party and said if he doesn’t wish to accept it, the money can go to the court poor box.