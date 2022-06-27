Offaly childcare facility celebrates 30 successful years in business

An Offaly childcare facility has celebrated 30 years in business.

Grovelands Childcare Plus is celebrating 30 years of giving the very best education and care to children across the midlands.

Regina Bushell started a playgroup in her own home in 1978 with 10 children. She went on to study the Montessori method of education and having growing waiting lists for her service she established Grovelands Childcare in 1992.

Grovelands has grown into one of the country’s most successful early learning and childcare services, achieving multiple awards for excellence.

Regina Bushell, CEO, Grovelands Childare Plus: “It’s incredible to think that the Grovelands story began 30 years ago. It’s a milestone we are immensely proud of. Our focus has always been to ensure each child in our care is supported to reach their full potential and are happy and content and their interest in the world is nurtured and developed. Our 30th anniversary is a great occasion to reflect on who we are and where we’re going. We are committed to continuing to strive for the highest quality early learning environments for Ireland’s children working in partnership with Government to ensure that we see that right across the country.”

"As we mark our 30th Anniversary, we are acutely aware of the challenges that early learning and care services are facing currently, particularly around affordability for parents, inflation concerns coupled with staffing challenges."

At the core of everything Regina and the service stands for is recognising the importance of a professional workforce for the delivery of high-quality, child-centred early education.

Grovelands Childcare Plus has grown to include a professional team of 130 staff made up of Educators, a senior management team and auxiliary staff all who live locally in the midland area.

Grovelands provides full day care, sessional preschool and after school care for 700 families across Athlone, Mullingar and Tullamore. Very much a family business, Regina’s husband Ronan is Finance Director, their daughter Deirdre Frampton-Bushell is Director of Operations and son Caolan is also a Director of Grovelands Childcare Plus.

Over the three decades Grovelands has always been a family run service supporting local communities, Regina continued: “Grovelands Childcare is a wonderful team of like-minded people who strive every day to do their absolute best. Their dedication and support is admirable, and we are so proud to have some staff working with us for more than 18 years. In addition, we now have two generational families coming to us, parents who attended when they themselves were children who are now sending their own children to Grovelands. We feel this is a real stamp of approval and it means everything to us.”

Deirdre Frampton-Bushell, Director of Operations , said, “We incorporate the very best early childhood education techniques into our curriculum to build children’s early literacy and numeracy skills. Through arts and crafts, drama, singing and dancing, free play, and lots of fun in our gardens and outdoor play areas children can express their own individual creativity and develop important social skills. We are looking forward to celebrating the legacy of our service across the midlands and its value, as a crucial support to families across the region.”

Regina is widely recognised as a leading figure within the early years sector, advocating for excellence in early learning, and school age services supporting children to flourish and grow in positive, inspiring environments. Working on developing career paths for staff. She sits on numerous committees working directly with the Department of Children, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Youth Affairs, Tusla and the Department of Education and Skills to improve early learning and childcare in Ireland for children and to provide the required support for parents to enable them to continue to study and work.

She is committed to advocating for a realistic and meaningful working partnership for providers with government departments where future sector policy formation is taking place under the First Five All of Government Strategy.

Ronan Bushell: “It’s a big milestone for us. Regina has long been an advocate for early learning and childcare in Ireland as well as an influential leader at national level. She is a champion of children, parents and staff and continues to work in partnership with the Government and Department to enhance and ensure quality inclusive care and early education in Ireland. Grovelands will continue to focus on that.”

Regina concludes: “I’ve always believed that quality Early Years services is the key to National Development and we and the team at Grovelands will continue to lead by example and fly that flag for many years to come.”

Grovelands marked its 30th Anniversary milestone with all their staff and business partners on Saturday, June 11 at Sheraton Hotel, Athlone.