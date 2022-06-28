Search

28 Jun 2022

Offaly village nominated to take part in National Pride of Place competition

Pullough Pride of Place Group will be known as Pullough Together

Pullough Pride of Place Group will be known as Pullough Together

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jun 2022 11:32 AM

An Offaly village has been nominated to represent the Birr Municipal District in the 2022 National Pride of Place competition in the Community Resilience category and a local group has been assigned to oversee this process.

The Pullough Pride of Place Group is to be known as Pullough Together and will be a member of the Pullough Residents Development Association, a network of community, voluntary and sporting groups in Pullough.

The group, spearheaded by local activist Martin Buckley, will showcase what has been achieved in locals coming together, fighting back against rural decline, bringing their village back to life and planning for the future of Picturesque Pullough.

Pullough Together will work with all groups, businesses and interested individuals to achieve their goals and present Pullough as an inclusive, attractive and friendly village along the Grand Canal Greenway with great community togetherness and spirit.

Assisted by Offaly County Council and Offaly Local Development Company, Pullough Together will form a plan, put agreed actions in place including hosting an adjudicating panel when they arrive to judge during the summer and then represent the village at the Awards Night in November.

Pullough Together can be followed on Facebook shortly and Martin can be contacted on 085 7663960 and would welcome new ideas and new people getting involved to guide their journey into the national pride of place competition and to make their entrance as best as possible.

