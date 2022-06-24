Work to start on new pedestrian crossing at busy junction in Offaly town

THE start of work on a new pedestrian crossing at the junction of Ballin Rí and Educate Together national school on Collins Lane in Tullamore has been welcomed by a local councillor.

Cllr Sean O'Brein said “this pedestrian crossing is essential at this junction. I have been raising this matter for the past three years and I asked again at this month's council meeting that this work be completed before the start of the school year in September.” “Thankfully this new safe pedestrian crossing will be ready for September with work starting on next Monday, June 27," outlined Cllr O' Brien.

"Collins Lane is a very busy road and it has been very dangerous for pedestrians to cross, especially young children trying to access the link road into Educate Together school.”

He added: “This will be a fully signalled pedestrian crossing and thus it will be very safe.” The project was delayed due to the need to integrate a new bicycle lane on the same road.

“Thankfully the way is now clear to progress with this work," concluded Cllr O' Brien