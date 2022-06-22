Camcor Riders present cheques to local good causes

Camcor Riders in Birr do wonderful charity work by fundraising for various good causes. Money from their motorcycle fundraising runs throughout 2019 was distributed recently in Kellys of The Green in Birr.

Their first cheque for €1,500 was presented to the Principal of Durrow NS for a new music room. Aishling Murphy, who was murdered earlier this year, was a teacher in the school and Principal James Hogan said it was Ashling’s wish to establish a music room in the school and now this money will go towards that he said. James was presented with the cheque by Seamus Bradley and members of the Camcor Riders club.

A second cheque for €1,500 was presented by members of the Camcor Riders to Aoibheann’s Pink Tie. This is a wonderful charity which supports families of children with cancer. Paddy Kinsella accepted the cheque on behalf of the group.

The third cheque presented by the Camcor Riders, who are based in Birr, was for €500. The group raised the money during 2019, but were unable to distribute it due to the Covid-19. €500 was presented by members of the group to Eamon Smyth of the Birr First Responder group.