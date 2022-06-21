Search

21 Jun 2022

Offaly vintage club helps hospice fund and Wheelchair Association

Offaly vintage club helps hospice fund and Wheelchair Association

FAILE Vintage Club raised money for the Offaly Hospice project and the Irish Wheelchair Association

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

21 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

AFTER a successful return in March of this year, the FAILE Vintage Club made their presentation of cheques recently in The Hazel, Rahugh.

This year’s beneficiaries were Offaly Hospice Building Foundation and the Irish Wheelchair Association Ballinagar.

Roger Scally, FAILE chairperson, welcomed the recipients and thanked them for their fundraising efforts. He also thanked the many participants who took part and helped out on the day.

“It was great to see everyone out and about after the last two difficult years due to Covid,” said Mr Scally.

Dr Humphrey O’Connor, Offaly Hospice, thanked everyone and also commended the FAILE group, who as volunteers, do so much good work to help and support the charities involved.

“The Offaly Hospice Building Fund committee appreciate the work that goes into fundraising and sincerely thank them,” said Dr O'Connor.

Josephine Kenny, Irish Wheelchair Association, also thanked the group and wished them well in the future.

