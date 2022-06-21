JOB FAIRY: Fancy a role in Offaly on a barge restoration project?

ANY graduates interested in the environment, history or the arts can apply for a paid internship to help with the restoration of a 100-year-old barge in Tullamore.

The Grand Canal vessel, 48M, is moored at the harbour in Tullamore and through the Eco Showboat project, it will be rejuvenated as a zero carbon solar powered boat which will serve as a hub for art and science collaborations, workshops and exhibitions.

Anne Cleary, co-founder of the Eco Showboat project said of the internship: “It is a really good opportunity for someone to gain experience in arts administration, renewable energies and climate action.”

Offaly people will get a chance to see an Eco Showboat project up close when another boat, the Mayfly, will be moored at Banagher marina on Sunday, July 10.

The Mayfly is a solar powered boat which is on a four-month arts voyage from Limerick to Enniskillen, hence its stopover in Banagher.

Back in Tullamore, Ms Cleary and her Eco Showboat collaborator Denis Connolly (they run the arts project School of Looking) are seeking a dynamic, energetic and enthusiastic intern with a strong interest in ecology and in the arts and with a commitment to climate action.

The intern will act as a general assistant during the second part of the Eco Showboat expedition in July and August 2022, and the following months which will involve preparation for the 2023 programme.

Principally a desk job, it will be based at the Junction centre in Axis Business Park off the Clara Road in Tullamore and the person appointed will be involved in general administration, organising transport and accommodation for the team and/or participating artists and scientists, organising transport and storage for the equipment when required, sourcing and ordering equipment, book-keeping and other accounting tasks (excel only) and communication and marketing such as preparing and distributing press releases.

The role will also involve dealing with requests for project documentation, liaising with the team to develop and implement an effective marketing strategy, liaising with invited speakers or performers with regard to programmes, schedules, transport, and any other requirements, liaising with the social media officer to support and widen the social media campaign, contacting and liaising with local stakeholders in the leadup to events in each county, fundraising (including researching potential funding supports and assisting with applications and possibly implementing and administering a crowd funding campaign, researching and preparing initiatives to develop new partnership and philanthropic opportunities and occasionally driving.

The directors of the project say the opportunity offers a valuable learning experience for the successful candidate, including mentorship from two internationally recognised artists and the opportunity to meet and work with other established artists, scientists and researchers as well as local authority arts officers and curators country wide, leading to enhanced career prospects following the internship.

It will allow the successful candidate to develop and refine a wide range of skills that are essential for the future success of their career, including presentation and communication skills, administrative and fundraising skills, time, project management and organisational skills.

He or she will get an opportunity to support climate activism, to engage with climate related art and science ideas and learn about many technical aspects of the sustainable energy and living transformation that we as a society must address in the near future.

The salary/stipend for the post is the equivalent of the yearly minimum wage of €21,294 per annum pro rata and the internship is a fixed term six-month full-time position from July 2022 to December 2022.

Anyone interested in the role can submit a CV and a letter detailing why their experience suits them for the position to clearyconnolly@gmail.com no later than 5pm on Friday 24 June 2022.