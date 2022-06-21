Herdwatch team climb Devil's Bit to raise €10,000 for Ukraine

TWENTY five team members of Herdwatch, the leading Irish farm software company, have raised more than €10,000 for Ukraine following their successful climb of the Devil’s Bit mountain in Tipperary.

Some members of the Herdwatch team are based in Ukraine and their Irish friends and colleagues wanted to raise funds in recognition of the difficulties they are experiencing at present.

The funds raised will be donated to The Chernobyl Children’s Project who are actively supporting people in Ukraine.

Speaking following the climb, Herdwatch Founder and CEO, Fabien Peyaud said, “Since the beginning of the invasion in Ukraine, the entire Herdwatch team has been worried about the wellbeing of our colleagues who are based over there. They are experiencing an illegal war that is destroying lives and that is wreaking destruction across that beautiful country. Yet this is what our friends with are living with on a daily basis.

“The team was very keen to come together and find a way of showing some act of solidarity with those in Ukraine so we decided to organise this fundraiser. All 25 of us made it to the top of the Devil's Bit and we were able to proudly wave the Ukrainian flag at the summit. We hope this small gesture shows our colleagues in Ukraine that they continue to be at the forefront of our thoughts.

“I am very grateful to the Herdwatch team and all the generous donors, including many farmers and FRS colleagues, who supported this initiative. We managed to raise over €10,000 for a very worthy cause. We hope we will be able to provide further support to our friends and colleagues in whatever way we can,” Mr Peyaud concluded.

Herdwatch is the number 1 livestock management software. They are part of FRS Network, the social enterprise co-operative. In March FRS Network donated a further €20,000 towards the victims of the Ukraine conflict via Irish Red Cross.