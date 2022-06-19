Gardai investigating after windows of car and house smashed in Offaly
Gardai in Offaly are investigating after windows of a car and a house were smashed in the county.
Vandals struck a house and a car in Kilcormac on Saturday night, June 11.
The car was parked outside the house in Frankford Park and two windows were smashed. The vandals then broke two windows in the house.
Two males were seen leaving the scene.
