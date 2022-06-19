PROPERTY: Bidders battle it out as four Offaly houses sell at one line auction

There were plenty of bidding battles as four Offaly houses sold at an on line auction on Friday with all of the houses selling for well above their guide prices
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH ALL THE HOUSES THAT SOLD AT AUCTION
The bidding for this five bedroom house at 9 Woodville Manor, Rhode opened at €165,000 but three bidders battled it out for the property which ultimately sold for €190,000
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.