Tullamore native appointed partner in Ireland's largest law firm

Ireland’s largest law firm, is delighted to announce that it has appointed Tullamore native, Karen Sheil as a partner in its Commercial Real Estate department.

Matheson also announced the appointment of Niall Collins as a partner and head of Matheson's EU, Competition & Regulatory Law Group.

Karen Sheil specialises in all types of property development and investment transactions (both loan and asset based) including syndicate investments using corporate, funds and other structures. She has extensive experience in the site assembly, financing, structuring, letting and disposal of retail developments and mixed schemes on behalf of landlords and developers including offices, multi-family, private rented sector 'PRS' development and the build-to-rent 'BTR' sector. She is very experienced in dealing with data centre development projects and portfolios and advises tenants taking space in all types of commercial property.

Karen has worked on some of the largest property transactions in the country including Project Jewel – Ireland’s largest real estate transaction – where she acted for the purchaser of a portfolio of prime retail assets including Dundrum Town Centre.

Prior to joining Matheson, Karen was a partner at another Irish law firm for over a decade. She is a frequent speaker and writer on commercial property and tax related issues. She lectures in BTR schemes at the Law Society of Ireland. She is consistently ranked as a leading lawyer by legal directories and described as being 'highly rated' with a 'superb' level of knowledge.

Michael Jackson, Managing Partner of Matheson said, “I am delighted to welcome Karen and Niall to Matheson. Their transactional experience, their knowledge of the Irish and international markets and their client focus will further enhance the strength in depth of our market-leading Commercial Real Estate and EU, Competition and Regulatory Law teams."

"Matheson is the law firm of choice for internationally focussed companies and financial institutions conducting business in and from Ireland. Our growth is reflective of our ongoing investment in talent and the emphasis we continue to place on client service and delivery. We believe that the expansion of our offices in London and New York, the recent opening of our new offices in Cork and the appointment of Karen and Niall in our Dublin headquarters will each contribute to our ability to continue to provide clients with the high levels of service and support required to help them achieve their business objectives."