One man killed and another injured in early morning car accident in the Midlands
One man has been while killed and another man has been injured in an early morning car accident in the Midlands.
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) at Ballacolla in Laois this morning.
The collision involved a car and occurred at approximately 1:00am.
The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. A male passenger, aged in his early 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.
The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) is closed between Moyne Cross (R434) and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending technical examination. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Rathdowney Road (L1640) between 12:30am and 1:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Road Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
