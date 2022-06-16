IRELAND WEATHER: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

There is a mix of weather in the forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann.

Temperatures are set to reach as high as 22 or 23 degrees on Thursday and Friday before falling to highs of 16 and 18 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann states that the north and west will be cloudy with patchy rain at times this morning, it'll brighten up in the afternoon. Temperatures there in the afternoon will range between 15 and 19 degrees. Elsewhere will be warmer and with sunshine becoming widespread and highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Staying dry and clear across much of Leinster and Munster on Thursday night but it will be cloudier elsewhere with rain, in west Ulster and in Connacht becoming heavier and more prolonged towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate southerly breezes.

Friday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Friday will be dry, warm and sunny to start across south Leinster and south Munster. Cloudier and cooler elsewhere with rain becoming more persistent from the northwest and sinking southeastwards, the rain breaking up as it does with the south and southeast likely to stay dry throughout. Highest temperatures will occur early in Munster and southeast Leinster reaching 20 to 23 degrees, with temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees elsewhere, coolest near northwest coasts.

Saturday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, cloudy conditions will persist through much of the day on Saturday in the southeast with sunshine developing elsewhere, along with isolated showers mostly in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate north to northwest wind.

Scattered showers will persist along Atlantic coasts on Saturday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a mostly moderate northerly wind.

Sunday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds. Turning chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures down to 6 to 9 degrees.

Monday

Monday will be mainly dry with light northerly winds becoming variable in direction and good spells of sunshine. Temperatures will start to recover and are expected to reach 21 degrees in the afternoon widely across the country.

Current indications suggest next week will continue somewhat unsettled with some spells of sunshine and showers at times. Temperatures will be closer to normal for the time of year with mainly light winds freshening at times on Wednesday.