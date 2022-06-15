Offaly gardai seize five cars at checkpoints across the county
Offaly gardai seized five cars at checkpoints across the county in the last two weeks.
On three of the occasions, which happened in Shinrone and Banagher, the Gardai believed the drivers saw a Garda checkpoint ahead, panicked and decided to abandon their vehicles.
On investigation the Gardai discovered there was no tax and insurance on the vehicles.
The other two times, in Birr and Ferbane, the drivers' cars were seized because they were unaccompanied L drivers.
