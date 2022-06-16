Retired Offaly primary teachers are honoured at event in Tullamore

Retired teachers were honoured by the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO)
Tullamore INTO gathered in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore to celebrate recently retired and retiring members of the branch.
Joe McKeown, INTO President 2021-2022 and Niall Larkin, Tullamore Branch Chairperson addressed the guests, before Aoife Flanagan, Branch Secretary presented them with tokens to mark their retirement.
In total, 18 members have retired from the branch recently. Retiring members present on the night included:
Eileen Moynihan and Lily Colgan - Daingean NS
Marie Kearns and Patricia McGrath - Geashill NS
Vincent Henry - Gaelscoil an Eiscir Riada
Frank Kelly - Durrow NS
Linda Dowling - St. Joseph's NS, Tullamore
Fionnuala Cahill - Tullamore Educate Together National School
Nancy Mahon - Scoil Mhuire Tullamore.
Offaly minor hurlers Liam Hoare and Calum Larkin brought the Leinster Minor Hurling Trophy to Carrig NS recently.
