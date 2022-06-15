Lucky winners announced in Offaly GAA Club's massive holiday draw

The lucky winners have been announced in the Shamrocks GAA Club Holiday Draw.
A total of 15 prizes were up for grabs with the top prize being a holiday to Australia worth a staggering €5,000. Check out the full list of winners below and then CLICK ON NEXT to see our full gallery of pictures from the day.
1. Jimmy Griffin (Holiday to Australia to the value of €5,000)
2. Elaine O’Rourke (Holiday to New York to the value of €2,500)
3. Niall Handy (Holiday to Paris to the value of €1,500)
4. Ber Davis (€1,000 Center Parcs voucher)
5. Johnny and Emma Boyle (€1,000 Center Parcs voucher)
6. Mark Healion (€1,000 Center Parcs voucher)
7. Yvonne Gleeson (€1,000 Center Parcs voucher)
8. Padraig Dooley (2 night stay in the Connacht Hotel, Galway)
9. Mary Connor (2 night stay in the Connacht Hotel, Galway)
10. Conor Condron (2 night stay in the Connacht Hotel, Galway).
11. Clodagh Malone (2 night stay in the Connacht Hotel, Galway)
12. Vinne O’Brien (€250 Ryanair voucher).
13. John O’Reilly SNR (€250 Ryanair voucher).
14. Pearse Reynolds (€250 Ryanair voucher).
15. Des Goodwin (€250 Ryanair voucher).
