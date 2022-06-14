Delays expected as works underway on busy road in Offaly
Delays are to be expected as works are underway on a busy road in Offaly.
Pavement overlay works have begun on a section of the N62 between Ferbane and Doon at Corr Hill
Offaly County Council states that the works will take place for up to six weeks.
A stop go system will be in place and delays are to be expected at busy times.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.
