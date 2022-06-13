Search

13 Jun 2022

BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Great turnout for latest round of Offaly Road Race Series

Reporter:

Damian Moran

13 Jun 2022 2:24 PM

Almost 300 runners took part in the latest round of the Offaly Road Race Series in Daingean. 

CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH OUR FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM THE EVENT