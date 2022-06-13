Search

13 Jun 2022

WATCH: Another top ten finish for Shane Lowry on PGA Tour after strong final round

Damian Moran

13 Jun 2022 9:30 AM

Shane Lowry's strong season on the PGA Tour continued this week with another top ten finish, his fourth of the season.

The Offaly golfer shot a final round of four under par to finish in a tie for tenth at the RBC Canadian Open. 

After opening with rounds of 67, 69 and 69, Shane shot a 66 on Sunday to finish the tournament on nine under par. 

Included in his final round was this near hole in one at the 16th.

He also had this eagle on the 11th that put him to five under for his round.

The result keeps Shane moving up both the FedEx Cup and Official World Golf Rankings. 

He is now up to 23rd in the PGA's Tour's FedEx Cup Rankings and has moved up one spot to 24th.

He will be hoping his good form continues as the third Major of the year, the US Open, tees off on Thursday in Boston at The Country Club at Brookline.

The Canadian Open was won by Rory McIlroy who held off the challenge of Justin Thomas and Tony Finau to win by two shots. After dropping a shot on 16, McIlroy finished with two brilliant birdies to seal the win. 

Local News

