Street in Tullamore to close this week for film shoot

Street in Tullamore to close next week for commercial shoot for local brand
A street in Tullamore will close next week to facilitate a commercial shoot for Tullamore Dew.
Chapel Street will be closed for a period of five hours from Tuesday, June 14 to Thursday, June 16.
Diversions will be in place while the filming takes place.
Production company Bottle, are filming digital content for Tullamore Dew.
