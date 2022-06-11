Fundraising Offaly teen will climb Ireland's highest mountain in granddad's honour

AN Offaly teenager will climb Ireland's highest mountain in August to raise funds for charity in memory of his grandfather.

Oisin Carroll (14), who lives in Ballinagar, will scale the 1038.6 metres (that's over 3,400 feet) of Carrauntoohil on August 5 while at the same time raising funds for the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association (ILFA) in honour of his grandad John.

“My grandad John Carroll of Tullamore, Co Offaly was a man who lived life to the max and never let anything get him down especially after he was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in 2008, he continued to enjoy and live life to its fullest,” Oisin explained.

John Carroll sadly passed away on March 1 last at the age of only 61 and Oisin says ILFA gave him “great support and comfort through his long battle with IPF”.

“After visiting Kerry in 2021, I decided I would like to climb Carrauntoohil, just for the challenge and spoke of my wishes to do so with my granddad who was as always full of support and encouragement, so I think it now fitting to climb Carrauntoohil in his honour and to give something back to ILFA for all the help and support they gave my grandad and other people over the years,” Oisin added.

“It would also be an opportunity to raise awareness about Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and The Irish Lung Fibrosis Association (ILFA).”

Oisin is appealing to the public to donate through this gofundme page -

https://www.gofundme.com/f/oisins-climb-for-ilfa?qid=32a9a2fdcaef65d8dc148e2f613e0d6c

“I would really appreciate your generosity in supporting my efforts to raise funds for this amazing and much deserved charity,” he said.

By Wednesday evening (June 8), Oisin had already raised more than €2,100.