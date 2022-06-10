Gardai appeal for information after valuable equipment stolen in Offaly
Gardai in Offaly are appealing for information after valuable equipment was stolen in Offaly.
Birr Gardai are investigating the theft of a diesel Power Pressure Washer similar to the one pictured below which was stolen from Derrinlough Cloghan over the last few days.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9120016.
