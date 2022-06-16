Search

16 Jun 2022

Offaly student receives professional Diploma at graduation ceremony

Offaly student

Photo O'Gorman Photography

16 Jun 2022 1:22 PM

An Offaly student has received her Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm management. 

Pictured in Moorepark at the presentation of a Teagasc Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management are Dr Stan Lalor, Director of Knowledge Transfer Teagasc, graduate Nicole Monahan, Coolderry and Associate Professor Karina Pierce, UCD. 

This Professional Diploma is promoted as the industry recognised award for professional dairy farm managers.

The programme is unique in bringing together an integrated team of highly specialised Teagasc staff including UCD College Lecturers, Moorepark Research staff, Dairy and Financial Knowledge Transfer Specialists with input from guest lecturers including commercial dairy farmers and the dairy industry.

Students complete two years professional work experience on approved progressive commercial dairy farms. Students also attend block release periods at Kildalton College and at the Teagasc Animal & Grassland, Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark.

