Tullamore man charged with two counts of assault causing harm
A man charged with assaulting two men at Kilbride Street in Tullamore causing them both harm is to be prosecuted on indictment last week’s district court heard.
Christopher Daly, 7, Esker Island, Esker Meadows, Tullamore, is charged with on the same date January 16, 2022, committing affray in that he and another man used or threatened to use unlawful violence towards each other.
Mr Daly is also charged with taking possession of a vehicle without the consent of the owner at Tanyard Lane, Tullamore on January 11, 2022.
Det Garda Adrian Hanley said he charged Mr Daly last Wednesday morning, June 1 and cautioned him in the usual manner. Mr Daly made no reply to the charges.
Christopher Daly is in custody on another matter. He was further remanded in custody to appear at Tullamore District Court on June 8 for consent to bail
Councillors in Offaly County Council want to significantly reduce the number of posters during the local elections in 2024.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.