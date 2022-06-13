Man charged with damaging house and car in Offaly
A MAN charged with damaging a house and car had his case put back for directions from the DPP at Tullamore District Court.
Faris Doherty,(28) 4, Charleville Parade, Tullamore appeared on charges of damaging the front door, four front windows and smoke damaging a house, intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged, on May 5, 2022.
He is also charged with damaging a Hyundai car, intending to damage such property on the same date. The offences are alleged to have taken place at Charleville Parade, Tullamore.
State solicitor Sandra Mahon sought an adjournment to July 20, 2022 for directions from the DPP.
The judge granted the application and Mr Doherty will appear again on that date.
