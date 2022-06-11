Offaly man on assault charge told to 'sit on hands in future' by judge

A man who appeared on a charge of assault causing harm was told to sit on his hands in future by Judge Miriam Walsh at Tullamore District Court.

Garda Christopher Ward said the injured party had been out celebrating his Leaving Certificate in Rhode village. Afterwards he was outside waiting for his parents to collect him when the defendant Joe Quinn,(24) Cannakill, Croghan, Rhode, struck him in the mouth causing damage to his teeth.

The injured party was advised that his tooth, which is loose, will have to come out in the next week or so.

Mr Quinn had no previous convictions. His solicitor Patrick Martin said it was an aberration on his character on the night. Mr Martin said there had been an incident involving the defendant’s sister previously. Mr Quinn is a plumber and is extremely remorseful. He had hoped to go to Canada. He had been forthcoming and pleaded guilty. He had brought €400 to court. Mr Martin said the injured party’s medical bills would be covered by his medical card. He said it was a once off issue.

Judge Miriam Walsh asked why the injured party had gone to two different dentists and Mr Martin said he had hoped to save his tooth.

In addition to the payment of €400 Judge Walsh imposed a fine of €350 and gave him two months to pay. Mr Martin reminded Judge Walsh that Joe Quinn hoped to go to Canada and asked if he could make a donation to Saint Vincent de Paul instead.

Judge Walsh agreed and adjourned the case to July 27, 2022. ‘’In future sit on your hands’’ she told the defendant.