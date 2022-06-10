Search

10 Jun 2022

Judge told man who urinated in back of garda patrol car in Offaly he was disgusting

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Jun 2022 1:27 PM

JUDGE Miriam Walsh told a man he was disgusting after he urinated in the back of a patrol car in Offaly.

Before the court was Michael Sharkey, Mullaghduff, Donegal. On February 2, 2022 at 1am at the Coach House in Edenderry a man was seen acting suspiciously. Mr Sharkey was identified. He was being aggressive to members of the public, was arrested and was verbally abusive to the gardai.

He had two previous convictions for road traffic offences and had previously been disqualified for four years.

His solicitor said he was a 24 year old man who worked in Dublin. On the night in question he had been in the company of friends. He had overindulged and reacted poorly and was willing to apologise to the gardai. He has a seven month old daughter.

Judge Miriam Walsh said he was ''some example'' to his daughter urinating into the back of a patrol car. Drunk or sober, that's disgusting. She said there are buildings around the place with big bold lettering with ''toilets'' written on them.

She fined him €300 and gave him two months to pay. In addition she directed him to pay €350 to the garda benevolent fund.

Local News

