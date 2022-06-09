Gardai in Offaly investigating series of break ins to boats in the county
Gardai in Offaly are investigating a series of break ins to boats in the county.
Gardai in Banagher are investigating a number of break in’s to boats at Shannonharbour on Saturday night/Sunday morning, June 5 and 6.
Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Birr Gardai on 057 9169710.
Gardai are also reminding boat owners not to leave any valuables on unoccupied boats.
