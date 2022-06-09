Six time World Pool Champion coming to Tullamore for exhibition this Friday

Six time World Pool Champion coming to Tullamore this Friday
A six time World Pool Champions will be in Tullamore this Friday playing local players and doing trick shots.
Mick 'The Machine' Hill will be in the Cue Academy on Henry Street in Tullamore with the exhibition will start at 8pm.
Rated as one of greatest pool players of all time, you could have the chance to take on 'The Machine' on Friday night.
Anyone interested in playing can contact the Cue Academy on Facebook or Ken on 086 4142717
