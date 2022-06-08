Three AIMS nominations for Tullamore Musical Society

Tullamore Musical Society have been nominated for three Amateur Irish Musical Society AIMS awards for their production of The Addams Family which took place in the GAA centre, early May.

Jay Origan who played the role of Alice Beineke was nominated for best Comedienne, Jay has been previously nominated and won for playing Mama Morton in Clara’s production of Chicago. Jay was not only hilarious in the role of Alice, but also showed off her incredible dramatic and vocal skills in the role. A stand out scene for audiences was during Full Disclosure when Jay dominated the stage, delivering an outstanding performance as she lamented on days gone by and revealed her true feelings or in her case gave a ‘full disclosure’.

TMS received a nomination for Best Ensemble for ‘The Moon and Me’, a number which was led by John Conroy in the role of Uncle Fester. John and the incredibly talented chorus had the audience enchanted with the funny and visually incredible scene. Fester, John, is singing about his feelings for his one true love, the moon.

The chorus accompanied him perfectly with sweet vocals and an incredibly technical dance involving white umbrellas. John is no stranger to the AIMS stage having received nominations in the past, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Horton the Elephant in Bray Musical Societies production of Seussical the Musical. He was also nominated in the category of Best Comedian for his portrayal of George in Greenhills Variety Group’s production of The Wedding Singer. The TMS Chorus are also no strangers to being nominated in The Best Ensemble Category, having received nods in this category for their last two productions Jekyll and Hyde in 2019 and Legally Blonde in 2020.

Pictured below is Mairead Brennan who received a nomination for Best Programme and John Conroy who led an Ensemble piece called for ‘The Moon and Me’, which was also nominated

Mairéad Brennan received a nomination for Best Programme, this is Mairéad’s first AIMS nomination, having previously edited the Legally Blonde and Jekyll and Hyde Programme. Mairéad worked closely with Diarmuid Guinan and Ann Quinlan in Brosna Press, Creative Design & Print who together created a 32 page programme about both The Addams Family and Tullamore Musical Society to date.

TMS will be in good company at The AIMS awards which take place in Killarney, June 18th as neighbours in Clara also received a nomination for Best Front of House.