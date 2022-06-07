BREAKING: Miraculous escape for pilot after plane crash in the Midlands

A pilot is being treated in hospital this morning after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in the Midlands last night.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene on the outskirts of the north Longford town of Drumlish shortly after the incident was reported at around 9:30pm.

The pilot, who is believed to be from the locality, was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

The scene itself was cordoned off with the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit expected to carry out a full investigation.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: "The accident happened at around 9:30pm Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a light aircraft crash last night 6th of June, 2022 at approximately 9.30pm at Drumlish."

"A male was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar to be treated for his injuries.

"Gardaí preserved the scene pending an investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified."