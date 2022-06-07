Offaly County Council hiring for a number of positions

Offaly County Council offices
Offaly County Council is currently seeking applications for a number of positions.
The council is seeking applications from suitably qualified persons for the following positions.
Post of Senior Staff Officer - €49,530 - €60, 512 (LSI2)
Post of Technical Support Officer - €44,574 - €53,454 (LSI2)
Post of Technician Grade 1 (Civil) - €41,814 - €49,935 (LSI 2)
Post of Environmental Technician Grade 1 - €41,814 - €49,935 (LSI 2)
Post of Environmental Technician Grade 2 - €28,710 - €44,486 (LSI 2)
Further details on the application process and all posts can be found at www.offaly.ie/jobs
A pilot is being treated in hospital this morning after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in Drumlish last night
