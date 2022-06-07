WATCH: Highlights of Offaly's Tailteann Cup win over New York on Sunday
Offaly had a comfortable win over New York in their Tailteann Cup clash in O'Connor Park on Sunday on a scoreline of 3-17 to 0-11.
They mow face Westmeath in the semi-final in Croke Park on June 19.
Watch the highlights of the game from GAA GO
John Maughan's @Offaly_GAA booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2022 Tailteann Cup in two weeks time after they comfortably navigated their way past @NewYorkGAA in Tullamore on Saturday. Watch GAANOW highlights of the game below! pic.twitter.com/Xyebn82YgW— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 6, 2022
There was a great turnout of fans for both teams. Click on the link to view our huge gallery of pictures of supporters.
The weekend of June 18 and 19 will be a huge one for Offaly with the All Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final also due to be played that weekend.
