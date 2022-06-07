Man jailed for abusive behaviour at courthouse in the Midlands

Portlaoise District CourtMan jailed for abusive behaviour at courthouse in the Midlands
A two month prison sentence was handed down to a man who admitted using threatening abusive behaviour outside the courthouse in Portlaoise last year.
Remi Hamisi, 23, 16 Waterfront Apartments, French Church Street, Portarlington admitted committing the offence at Main Street in Portlaoise on October 7, 2021.
Garda Andrea Byrne said the defendant was in the courthouse when he was “observed in the foyer engaged in shouting with another male.” She said he was moved outside and “began shouting back at the gardai to f**k off.”
Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said his client had lashed out because at certain points of the day other people at the courthouse “made comments of a racist nature” to his client. “He wishes to convey an apology to Garda Andrea Byrne,” he said.
Judge Miriam Walsh sentenced the defendant to two months in prison.
The potential issue could cause, in rare cases, the breaking pedal disconnecting from the breaking system
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.