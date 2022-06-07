Search

07 Jun 2022

Outstanding Offaly company wins top National Enterprise Award

07 Jun 2022 2:18 PM

An Offaly company has won a top award at the National Enterprise Awards. 

Acoustic Interiors won the national Best Start Up award at the prize giving ceremony held in The Mansion House on June 2. Damien English TD, Minister for Business, Employment and Retail presented the award to Derek McCreanor and David Fitzgerald.

Acoustic Interiors take an engineering approach to solving acoustic issues and have the technical know-how and experience along with the construction abilities to provide tailored solutions to noise problems, offering a full turnkey solution from investigation to consulting, design, build/fit-out, test and sign-off.

Speaking of the win Orla Martin, Head of Enterprise Offaly, said, “Acoustic Interiors is a success story and we are delighted to support such an exciting and dynamic company”.

"On behalf of Cathaoirleach Declan Harvey, Offaly County Council Members, Chief Executive Anna Marie Delaney, Director of Service Stephane Duclot and the Local Enterprise Office Offaly, we wish Acoustic Interiors all the best with their business endeavours."

Pictured above at the National Enterprise Awards were Director of Service Stephane Duclot, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Cllr. Declan Harvey, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English TD, Derek McCreanor and David Fitzgerald Acoustic Interiors, Local Enterprise Office Offaly Lisa Molloy

