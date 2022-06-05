Search

05 Jun 2022

BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Young athletes from across Offaly compete in Colin Dunne Primary School's Track & Field Championship

Reporter:

PICTURES: Ger Rogers

05 Jun 2022 10:41 AM

Schools across Offaly took part in  the Colin Dunne Primary School's Track & Field Championships in the Tullamore Harriers Stadium recently and there was some incredible action on the day. 

CLICK NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES