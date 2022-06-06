Woman allegedly kicked Garda in the groin at house in the Midlands
A case involving a woman who allegedly kicked a garda in the groin and struck a second garda was put back to Portlaoise District Court on July 7.
Lisa Rafter, 31, of 52 Thornberry, Abbeyleix is accused of assault and assault causing harm at the address on May 14 last year.
Sgt JJ Kirby said Gardai attended the address and it is alleged the defendant “started to call the gardai names” before allegedly “kicking garda Kennedy in the groin area” and swinging back striking a second garda on the nose.
Judge Miriam Walsh accepted jurisdiction in the case and ordered disclosure to solicitor Philip Meagher. She granted legal aid and put the matter back to July 7 for hearing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.