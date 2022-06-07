Motorist fined at Tullamore District Court for driving at crazy speed on motorway

Car recorded at 161kph - 100mph - on motorway near Tyrrellspass
A DRIVER was speeding at 100mph on the Dublin-Galway motorway near Tyrrellspass last year, Tullamore District Court heard.
Garda Martin Linnane said he recorded a vehicle registered to Shane Patrick Rutledge (41), New Park Lodge, The Ward, Dublin, being driven at 161kph at Rathgarrett, Co Westmeath at 3.33pm on July 18, 2021.
The speed limit on the motorway is 120kph.
A fixed charge penalty notice was issued to Mr Rutledge (41) but Garda Linnane said it was not paid.
Mr Rutledge was not in court when a summons came before Judge Patricia Cronin. She imposed a €250 fine in his absence.
