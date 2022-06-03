Unique fundraiser for two Offaly groups was a huge success

AS the hot sun beamed down and the crowd began to gather in Cloghan GAA pitch on Saturday evening last, music filled the air to welcome back the large contingent of riders after their gruelling 200k round trip to Kilkenny.

The cyclists set off on Friday and joining the group was 15 year old Ronan Daly, the youngest rider, while also in the group and on a tandem with his uncle Paudie leading the way, was Daniel Daly who is a lucky young man in so many ways.

Shortly afterwards the runners emerged weary and tired but very happy to have completed their respective mileage of 5k, 10k, 25k and 50k. This was not a competition or a race but merely a fundraiser in aid of Banagher College Cycle Against Suicide and St Rynagh’s Football Club Development Fund.

The event was a huge success with close to €30,000 raised and the organisers wish to thank all the cyclists and runners who undertook the fundraiser especially in such warm conditions. To all the helpers on the run and cycle and all the helpers back in the GAA pitch too. Special thanks to all who donated and if you would like to give something the fund is still open so you can donate on www.idonate.ie/runnersvriders or you can donate through sponsorship cards. Every little helps for these causes. Many thanks to Paddy Daly, John Bennett, Gemma Mulvey, Ava Daly who did massive work behind the scenes for this fundraiser.