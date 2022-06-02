Drivers clocked way above speed limit in Offaly towns as gardaí crackdown
Gardaí have caught two speeding drivers in Offaly during the first five hours of a 24 hour National Slow Down Day.
This morning, GoSafe checked the speed of 40,917 vehicles and detected 209 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
Gardaí said an example of motorists "putting themselves and others at risk" included a driver in Kilcormac who was clocked doing 81km/h in a 50km/h zone on Bridge Street.
Another driver was caught at 78km/h in a 50km/h zone on Church Street in Clara.
An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.
A group of walkers and runners after they returned from the 50k and 200k run and cycle which was held in aid of Banagher College Cycle Against Suicide and St Rynagh’s Football Club Development Fund.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.